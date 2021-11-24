Grandfather shot in family dispute dies 4 months later

The SWAT Team along with the crisis negotiations team responded and contacted Lopez by telephone. After a three-hour negotiation, the team was able to convince Lopez to peacefully surrender to officers, and he was taken into custody without further incident. Tulare County crisis workers were also on scene assisting officers in getting Lopez to surrender.

Violent crimes detectives and crime lab personnel responded and took over the investigation, which included serving a search warrant at the residence. The handgun used in the incident is believed to have been recovered. Lopez was later booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for two counts of attempted murder.

Visalia Police Logs

Wednesday, Nov. 17

At approximately 6:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of west Coppola Avenue regarding a possible robbery. As officers were responding, dispatch received an additional call for service from James Derrick, 51, who stated that an adult male shot himself inside the residence. Officers arrived on scene and asked all occupants of the residence to exit. As officers were ordering Derrick out of the residence, he informed them that he was the person who shot the male victim. Derrick was detained by officers and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Officers located one adult male inside the residence suffering from a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center by ambulance. The violent crimes unit was called out to take over the investigation. Detectives obtained a search for the residence and located several firearms. Derrick was booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

Sunday, Nov. 21

An elderly man suffering from dementia who went missing on Nov. 20 was found on Sunday. Nieves Ramirez, 77, was reported missing by his family at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. Ramirez, who suffers from several health conditions including dementia, walked away from his residence in the 1900 block of S. Burke St. Ramirez was located at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday and was found in good health. He was reunited with family.