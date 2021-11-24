VUSD still seeking trustee for Area 6

And the Visalia Unified School District, which educates the largest number of children in Tulare County, is looking for one more board member but the deadline is fast approaching.

On Nov. 9, sitting trustee Christopher Pope resigned from the board after an investigation confirmed he made “negative sexual orientation” comments to a gay teacher during a lunch meeting regarding a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month for the LGBTQ community. Pope’s resignation came 11 months into his four-year term which began after he unseated incumbent Lucia Vazquez in last November’s election. Trustee Area 6 is located at the center of the district’s boundaries in northern Visalia bound by Mooney Boulevard to the west, Bridge Street to the east, Riverway Drive to the north and Mineral King Avenue to the south.

The board has laid out a similar format for filling Pope’s Area 6 seat by provisional appointment used to appoint Cataline Blair to the Trustee Area 4 vacancy earlier this month. On Thursday, Dec. 2, a screening committee will post the names of applicants who will be invited to participate in an interview. On Thursday, Dec. 9, the board will interview applicants for the vacant position in an open meeting. The board will, at that time, consider making the provisional appointment and the selected individual will be administered the oath of office.

Whomever the board appoints to the position will serve until the next regular election, which will be held in November 2022. At that time, the Area 6 voters will elect a candidate to serve the remainder of the term trough 2024.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a California citizen, a registered voter and a resident in Trustee Area 6. The application packet may be picked up in person at the Visalia Unified School District Office, 5000 W. Cypress Avenue, Visalia. Interested applicants must complete the packet and mail it to the VUSD District Office or email it to Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza at [email protected] by 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2021. For more information, please contact the VUSD Superintendent’s Office at 559-730-7522.