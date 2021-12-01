Dreaming of a Peter White Christmas

“My earliest memories of Christmas were probably not much different from many other people: snowflakes, tinsel, Santa Claus, reindeer, and the opening of presents surrounded by family,” White said. “As a child, my father taught me to play Christmas music on my first instrument, the recorder, and my love for Christmas music has endured throughout the years. I hope this tour will be an opportunity for many Smooth Jazz fans to enjoy their favorite Christmas songs in a family setting. You know, I might even bring my recorder!”

Revered saxophonist Mindi Abair returns again with her dynamic vigor ready to captivate audiences far and wide. Vincent Ingala is no stranger to contemporary jazz audiences—his charisma, energy, and musicianship will put a smile on anyone’s face. Mindi’s newest release is her first “Best of” (2021) compilation on Pretty Good For A Girl Records which consists of 19 songs including her biggest hits, previously unreleased gems, a few of Mindi’s personal favorites, and her brand new single “April”.

“Growing up, my family would get together for Christmas every year,” Mindi reminisced. “My grandmother would cook oyster stuffing and rhubarb pie, and we’d all play and sing together. I still make a rhubarb pie every year in her honor. My grandmother gave me great advice early on, ‘If you play the piano you can be the life of any party!’ She was an opera singer and would sit and play piano and sing Christmas songs. My father would take over and play more rock/blues/jazz versions of Christmas songs and we’d all sing. And of course I’d pull out my sax and play along with my father on piano. What an amazing way to grow up, with music surrounding me, and weaving into my life so seamlessly from a young age.”

Ingala’s latest release is “Echos of the Heart” (2020) on Shanachie Records.

“I can vividly remember not being able to fall asleep waiting for Santa Claus to arrive on Christmas Eve. Somehow though, he always managed to get the job done while I was sleeping, and before I could catch him!,” Ingala said. “I remember feeling extra special that Santa would place all of the gifts around the fireplace like a display, as opposed to them being wrapped under the Christmas tree. I would sneak downstairs multiple times with my flashlight to get a sneak peek before the sun would rise on Christmas morning! Memories such as these I will always continue to hold in my heart, and they are what makes Christmas a very magical time of the year.”

Tickets for the Christmas concert are on sale. Prices range from $25 to $95 and can be purchased from the box office, by calling (559) 625-1FOX or visiting foxvisalia.org. In compliance with the California Department of Public Health regulations, all indoor events with over 1,000 attendees must require all entrants to either verify their vaccine status or provide a pre-entry negative COVID test. Self-attestations will not be allowed for verification purposes. Regardless of vaccination status, all attendees will be required to wear face coverings at all times per CDPH guidelines for large events. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.foxvisalia.org.