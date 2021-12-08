‘You’ll shoot your eye out’ if you miss this holiday classic

This season, different age ranges bring joy to the community as they play a character they may or may not connect with. Henry Van Gemert, 13, is cast as Ralphie, and Nicolas Simpkins as Flick and Desperado. Both said they are excited to perform for the community and their families in the audience.

“It’s nice being able to perform for an audience again, being able to make them laugh again,” said Van Gemert.

Simpkins is joined by his father, Bob Simpkins, who is making his very first ever appearance on stage. The elder Simpkins is cast to play several characters including Santa Claus and Mr. Bumps.

“This is my first play ever except as an audience member,” the father said. “But I can tell you for example my son who plays Flick has not been in a play in two years and he’s been very excited and waiting for the chance.”

Priscilla Solario, 11, is excited to make her theater debut as well. Her character, Helen, is the one of three popular kids in school, with good grades and very well educated.

“My character, she’s very sassy and very tough and all the boys respect her and he’s very smart,” Solario said. “I love it. Everyone’s super nice here. I’ve made a bunch of friends.”

Tami Mason, cast as Mrs. Schwarts, said this is her favorite movie to watch every year.

“This is an absolute holiday must,” said Mason. “This is the only movie I’ll watch in [the summer] for ‘Christmas in July.’”

As a Christmas classic, Ventura said tickets are purchased in large groups up to 50 tickets at one time. Remaining showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 19. The Ice House Theatre is located at 410 E. Race Ave. in Visalia. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for students if purchased at least two hours before performances and $20 for adults and $16 for students if purchased less than two hours before the performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 559-734-3900 or visit visaliaplayers.org.