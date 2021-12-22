City offers digital mapping tool for redistricting

Delayed online mapping tool is finally available to residents wanting to draft maps without using pen and paper
VISALIA – Three weeks before its original deadline to approve new boundaries for the city council districts, the city of Visalia finally has a digital mapping tool to help residents draft maps without using pen and paper.
On Dec. 17, the city announced its new digital mapping tool, through the mapping web app Dave’s Redistricting, is available to those looking to draw new political boundaries to balance population shifts in the last decade as part of the city’s redistricting process. The link to Dave’s Redistricting, also known as DRA 2020, is available now at www.visalia.city/drawvisalia. Once on the digital mapping tool site, users will be asked to create an account and then can use the full list of features available to draw new Council district lines.
When completed, users can publish maps on Dave’s Redistricting and then email [email protected] with the name of the map they created.
In addition to the digital tool, the Public Participation Kit with Population Count, in both English and Spanish, and the Public Participation Kit with Population IDs and Excel spreadsheet, in both English and Spanish, remain available for those wishing to draw a map.
The digital mapping tool’s delay has been a source of frustration for both city councilmembers and their constituents. At the Dec. 6 meeting, Vice Mayor Brian Poochigian voiced his anger about the lack of digital tool when creating districts in the 21st Century. City manager Leslie Caviglia said the tool was not released to the public because it was inaccurate and could create confusion for those trying to develop new districts.
Members of the public chastised the city for being cheap and not spending enough money to be properly served. They drew comparisons between the city’s process and the county’s process. While the county paid nearly twice as much as the city ($110,000 vs $65,000), the county had a digital mapping tool from the beginning and approved its final map last month.
Mayor Steve Nelsen encouraged the public to move forward with manual maps instead of waiting around for a digital tool. As of press time, only three maps had been submitted.
The draft maps as well as digital and manual tools are available online at www.visalia.city/drawvisalia, by calling City of Visalia Administration at 559-713-4535, or by visiting City of Visalia Office of Administration, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 220 N. Santa Fe St. Community members can also draw their own map either manually or digitally, with their own tools, and submit those maps to the city for inclusion in the process.
Completed maps can be submitted by emailing [email protected], mailing them or dropping them off at City of Visalia Administration, 220 N. Santa Fe St., Visalia, CA 93292. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community members can also receive help by phone, by calling the City of Visalia GIS Division at 559-713-435, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With a digital mapping tool now available, the city has also finalized a revised timeline to complete the redistricting process. The city will hold its fourth mapping workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the Visalia Emergency Communications Center (VECC), 420 N. Burke St. At the workshop, residents can learn about the mapping options, bring their own computer and get a walk-through of the new digital mapping tool or fill out paper map kits provided by the city.
A fourth mapping public hearing will be held during the Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 regular meeting of the city council at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers, 707 W. Acequia Ave. This will be the first review of submitted draft maps.
The fifth mapping workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at council chambers. The final deadline to submit maps will be 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. All maps received by the deadline will be presented during the fifth public hearing at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 during the council’s regular meeting in council chambers. The City Council will receive a presentation from consultants NDC, discuss and revise the draft maps and discuss the election sequence.
A sixth and final public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2022 where the city will finalize its election sequence for the maps.
Spanish language interpretation will be available at each of these meetings. Please call 559-713-4900 (TTY) 48-hours in advance of the scheduled meeting time to request signing services.
For more information on the City of Visalia redistricting process, mapping tools, FAQs and more, visit www.visalia.city/drawvisalia.
For questions, contact Allison Mackey, communications manager, at 559-713-4535 or [email protected]