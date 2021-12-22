City offers digital mapping tool for redistricting

When completed, users can publish maps on Dave’s Redistricting and then email [email protected] with the name of the map they created.

In addition to the digital tool, the Public Participation Kit with Population Count, in both English and Spanish, and the Public Participation Kit with Population IDs and Excel spreadsheet, in both English and Spanish, remain available for those wishing to draw a map.

The digital mapping tool’s delay has been a source of frustration for both city councilmembers and their constituents. At the Dec. 6 meeting, Vice Mayor Brian Poochigian voiced his anger about the lack of digital tool when creating districts in the 21st Century. City manager Leslie Caviglia said the tool was not released to the public because it was inaccurate and could create confusion for those trying to develop new districts.

Members of the public chastised the city for being cheap and not spending enough money to be properly served. They drew comparisons between the city’s process and the county’s process. While the county paid nearly twice as much as the city ($110,000 vs $65,000), the county had a digital mapping tool from the beginning and approved its final map last month.

Mayor Steve Nelsen encouraged the public to move forward with manual maps instead of waiting around for a digital tool. As of press time, only three maps had been submitted.

The draft maps as well as digital and manual tools are available online at www.visalia.city/drawvisalia, by calling City of Visalia Administration at 559-713-4535, or by visiting City of Visalia Office of Administration, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 220 N. Santa Fe St. Community members can also draw their own map either manually or digitally, with their own tools, and submit those maps to the city for inclusion in the process.

Completed maps can be submitted by emailing [email protected], mailing them or dropping them off at City of Visalia Administration, 220 N. Santa Fe St., Visalia, CA 93292. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community members can also receive help by phone, by calling the City of Visalia GIS Division at 559-713-435, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.