The Source comes full ‘Oval’ in Visalia

The Campus features large meeting spaces, a youth room, trans closet, food pantry, lending library, HIV services, support groups and more.

Since being founded in Visalia in 2016, The Source has grown into the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The center now provides services for more than 6,000 people each year and hosts an annual Pride Festival which brings more than 2,000 people to downtown Visalia.

The Source’s mission is to provide spaces within Kings and Tulare County for the LGBTQ+ population to learn, grow, belong, transform, question and support, a demographic the nonprofit believes lacks safe, supportive and inclusive spaces free from stigma, rejection and discrimination.

Client services are offered Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Campus is open after hours for groups. For more information, visit thesourcelgbt.org.