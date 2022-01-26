Restaurant owners, employees feeling pressure from unstable economy

Where are all the workers?

Nick Huerta owns downtown Visalia’s The Pickled Deli. Like Chapala Grill, he’s been fortunate enough to have a core group of employees who have held the line with him through the pandemic at the quick-service deli. Huerta attributed The Pickled Deli’s employee tenure to a positive workplace environment.

“I would say I have about 60% who’ve been with me since the start of the pandemic,” Huerta said. “I think that’s because I’m active, I’m there, I’m in the weeds with them. I think that’s what really makes a difference. Retention is good because we’re involved in our restaurants…how much is it worth to be in a good, friendly, caring environment that we have fun at?”

But positive work culture alone won’t hold the line forever. Good employees, like anyone else, can only run short-staffed for so long before burnout sets in, and business owners risk losing their best employees.

State Employment Development Department data shows the unemployment rate decreasing, but as CalMatters reported on Monday, Jan. 24, the most recent Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Business Voices survey, 98% of small business owners in California say difficulty hiring is affecting their bottom line. Visalia is no exception. Both Huerta and Mendez have experienced the same phenomena when trying to refill their ranks: lots of calls from people interested in a job, but few, if any, show up to the interview.

“I get the feeling that some people are still hesitant to find employment,” Huerta said. “Unemployment is still kind of poisoning the well, unfortunately.”

At Chapala Grill, Mendez had over 30 interviews scheduled in the last few months. Only two showed up, and both are no longer working at the restaurant.

“When they call, they say they have a ton of experience, that they’ve worked in a ton of different restaurants before. The few that actually came, we tried them out, and they couldn’t even chop an onion,” Mendez said. “Not only that, but they’re asking for $18 an hour…we can’t even afford to pay $18 an hour right now.”

Mendez said a starting line cook at Chapala Grill makes $16 an hour. He understands that life under pandemic requires constant risk evaluation, and some are clearly saying the pay is not enough.

“If someone shows up to work and they start getting a headache, they’ve got to go home, because you don’t want to put the rest of the crew at risk,” Mendez said. “We just have to follow the guidelines and not take a bigger risk. We have a waiter here whose father has cancer, and he’s going through chemo. Definitely don’t want to put him at risk of bringing COVID home and passing it onto his dad. It’s tough.”