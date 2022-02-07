CarMax pushes public hearing down the road

Visalia City Council will consider allowing used auto dealerships in Visalia Auto Plaza off Plaza Drive to make way for the nation’s largest used car retailer at its Feb. 22 meeting
VISALIA – CarMax is pushing its plans for a used car lot in Visalia a little further down the road.
Late Friday, Feb. 4, the nation’s largest used car retailer requested the public hearing to consider a zoning amendment to allow used car lots at the Visalia Auto Plaza off Plaza Drive be continued to the Feb. 22 Visalia City Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall West, 707 W. Acequia Ave.
Originally scheduled for the council’s Feb. 7 meeting, the hearing will determine if CarMax will be allowed to develop a 5-acre site at the Visalia Auto Plaza, located off the Plaza Drive/Highway 198 interchange. The auto plaza is already home to Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
CarMax is asking the city to remove guidelines prohibiting the establishment of stand-alone used automobile dealerships. When the 70-acre master planned development was created in 2003, the accompanying zoning agreement restricted the Visalia Auto Plaza to only new auto sales, with used car sales and service components sales allowed only as ancillary uses. According to the staff report, the only issue would be that changes made by the Conditional Zoning Agreement (CZA) would be applicable to any future operator within the project area.
“Staff has determined that compatibility with the surrounding areas will not be detrimentally affected by the proposed changes,” the staff report reads. “The sale of used vehicles does not differ in substance from the sale of new vehicles. As it stands, existing dealerships within the Visalia Auto Plaza are already permitted to sell used vehicles, so long as it is incidental to the operation of a new auto sales dealership.”
The proposal includes development of a 4,292 square foot sales building, a 2,620 square foot auto service building, a 1.58-acre automobile sales lot for the display of 248 vehicles, and a 1.20-acre sales staging area for employee use only. The site will also include 86 parking spaces for customers and 150 miscellaneous parking spots.
In a Dec. 2 letter to the Planning Commission requesting the changes, engineering firm QK argued the CZA for the Visalia Auto Plaza was developed in 2003 before the CarMax model was envisioned “which may have been the reason at the time for excluding standalone used car dealerships.” The letter also points out the car dealer model now is more predicated on the type, size and amenities of the facility than whether or not the dealer specializes in new or used cars.
The Visalia Auto Plaza, officially located at the southwest corner of E. Crowley Avenue and N. Neeley Street, may be the last chance for CarMax to locate in Visalia. Of the city’s three car dealer designated areas, the other two, both located on Ben Maddox, from Tulare Avenue to Noble Avenue, and another from Mineral King Avenue to Main Street, are built out. That was already the case two years ago when CarMax attempted to develop a site on Mooney Boulevard.
In 2019, CarMax requested to develop a used car sales and service center on a five-acre parcel on the southwest corner of South Mooney Boulevard and West Visalia Parkway. On June 22, 2020, the Visalia Planning Commission denied the Conditional Use Permit, and recommended denial of the Zone Text Amendment to the Visalia City Council. An appeal of the Conditional Use Permit was filed by the applicant on June 30, 2020, to be heard in conjunction with the Zone Text Amendment recommendation. In August 2020, the city council denied the appeal and the Zone Text Amendment request after local car dealers said they were never given an opportunity to locate on Mooney Boulevard.
“As such, the Visalia Auto Plaza is the only viable auto mall in which a CarMax can be located,” the staff report states. “However, since the proposed CarMax dealership would sell only used automobiles, it is currently prohibited from locating within the Visalia Auto Plaza.”