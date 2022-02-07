CarMax pushes public hearing down the road

Visalia City Council will consider allowing used auto dealerships in Visalia Auto Plaza off Plaza Drive to make way for the nation’s largest used car retailer at its Feb. 22 meeting

VISALIA – CarMax is pushing its plans for a used car lot in Visalia a little further down the road.

Late Friday, Feb. 4, the nation’s largest used car retailer requested the public hearing to consider a zoning amendment to allow used car lots at the Visalia Auto Plaza off Plaza Drive be continued to the Feb. 22 Visalia City Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall West, 707 W. Acequia Ave.

Originally scheduled for the council’s Feb. 7 meeting, the hearing will determine if CarMax will be allowed to develop a 5-acre site at the Visalia Auto Plaza, located off the Plaza Drive/Highway 198 interchange. The auto plaza is already home to Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.