Visalia police investigate stabbing at party

After a fight at party at the 1400 block of west Center Avenue one man was left stabbed, left in critical but stable condition

VISALIA – All parties are fun until someone gets into a fight and eventually gets stabbed.

According to the Visalia Police Department, on Sunday, Feb. 6, at approximately 1:37 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of west Center Avenue regarding multiple reports of gunfire and a party disturbance at a residence. Additional witnesses on scene stated that an individual had sustained a stab wound.