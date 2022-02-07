Visalia police investigate stabbing at party

After a fight at party at the 1400 block of west Center Avenue one man was left stabbed, left in critical but stable condition
VISALIA – All parties are fun until someone gets into a fight and eventually gets stabbed.
According to the Visalia Police Department, on Sunday, Feb. 6, at approximately 1:37 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of west Center Avenue regarding multiple reports of gunfire and a party disturbance at a residence. Additional witnesses on scene stated that an individual had sustained a stab wound.
The first officer who arrived on scene quickly located a male subject with a stab wound. The officer provided medical aid and immediately transported the injured male to Kaweah Health Medical Center (KHMC) in his patrol vehicle. That individual is listed as critical but stable as of the morning of Feb. 6.
A second male subject was located with moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to KHMC for treatment. Upon investigation, it was determined that a large fight broke out at a gathering that resulted in the two victims being assaulted by multiple subjects.
The Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit was called to the scene to investigate. No arrests have been made as of Feb. 7. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit at (559) 734-8117. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.
Visalia Police Logs
Thursday, Feb. 3
At approximately 11 a.m. ,Visalia Police Department narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by suspect Dominick Vigil, 22, near the intersection of Woodland and Howard. During a search of the vehicle, Vigil was found to be in possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute. Detectives later served a search warrant at Vigil’s residence located at 2405 West Cambridge in Visalia. Detectives located evidence of a butane honey oil extraction lab. A young juvenile was found to be residing in the residence along with four other adults. Jennifer Bellaire, 46, was arrested for operating a clandestine laboratory and child endangerment. Chance Stillfield, 29 and Caitlyn Bellaire, 25, were arrested for child endangerment. Russell Thornhill, 51, was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants and providing a false identity. Vigil was arrested for narcotics sales. All suspects were booked into the Tulare County adult pretrial detention facility.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
At 10:31 p.m., the Visalia Police Department received reports of a stabbing that just occurred in the 400 block of East Mineral King Avenue. Visalia Police Department patrol officers responded to the scene and located a 25-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso. Patrol officers in the area located and detained the suspect, identified as Joaquin Martinez, 28. The Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit was called to the scene to assist in the investigation. The victim in this case is listed in stable condition. Martinez was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility for attempted homicide.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to the report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Ben Maddox south of Buena Vista. Upon arrival officers learned that the pedestrian was struck by a southbound vehicle while walking in the roadway in an area not illuminated by streetlights. The pedestrian was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Alcohol/drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision. The identity of the pedestrian has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
At 8:29 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of south Conyer Street. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he was listed as stable condition. Further follow up showed an unknown suspect shot the victim and fled in a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 713-4738.
Monday, Jan. 31
At approximately 11:50 p.m. a Visalia police officer observed a disturbance with a possible gunshot heard. Upon officer’s arrival, they discovered that a male, later identified as Robert Silva, had fired a single gunshot inside his residence. During the investigation it was learned that Silva was prohibited from possessing a firearm or live ammunition. A loaded pistol was located inside of Silva’s residence. Silva was transported and booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility for negligent discharge of a firearm and various gun related violations.