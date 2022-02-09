Beer distributor Bueno Beverage says they may have to layoff 43 employees

Editor’s note: This article is a follow up to yesterday’s story regarding Bueno Beverage’s warning to the EDD that they may layoff 50% of their staff (68 employees), refining the number to 43.

Visalia-based Bueno Beverage Company may be forced by one of its suppliers to sell off its Mexican beer brand rights to another wholesaler and take a projected 40% drop in sales

VISALIA – Bueno Beverage, the Visalia-based beer distributor, may have to lay off 43 people later this month if one of its brands forces it to sell off some of its distribution rights to another company.

President Randy Bueno said his company is the Tulare-Kings wholesaler for Anheuser-Busch, the parent company for domestic beer brands Budweiser and Michelob, and Constellations, known for Mexican beer brands such as Corona and Modelo. He said Constellations, which Bueno Beverage has sold for more than 20 years and has increased its sales of by 6.8% in 2020 and 7.8% in 2021, is forcing Bueno to sell its brand distribution rights to companies that affiliate with Miller/Coors houses and not Anheuser-Busch houses.