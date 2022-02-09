Board of Supervisors opposes adding Yellow Legged Frog to endangered species list

Tulare County Board of Supervisors pen letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opposing proposed classification of Yellow Legged Frog population as an endangered species

VISALIA – If it’s water or the Yellow Legged Frog, Tulare County is going with water.

At the Feb. 8 Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service signed by all five sitting board members to oppose the designation of the Southern Sierra distinct population segment of Foothill Yellow Legged Frog as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service classifies an endangered species as “one that is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range,” a step up from the threatened species category, which are species likely to be endangered in the foreseeable future.