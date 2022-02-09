Board of Supervisors opposes adding Yellow Legged Frog to endangered species list

Tulare County Board of Supervisors pen letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opposing proposed classification of Yellow Legged Frog population as an endangered species
VISALIA – If it’s water or the Yellow Legged Frog, Tulare County is going with water.
At the Feb. 8 Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service signed by all five sitting board members to oppose the designation of the Southern Sierra distinct population segment of Foothill Yellow Legged Frog as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service classifies an endangered species as “one that is in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range,” a step up from the threatened species category, which are species likely to be endangered in the foreseeable future.
As of 2019, the five of the six populations of the Yellow Legged Frog were placed on the endangered species list after disappearing from more than 50% of its historic habitat in the state.
Foothill yellow-legged frogs are impacted by a wide range of threats, including dams, water diversions, logging, mining, livestock grazing, climate change, pesticides, off-road vehicles, disease, urban and agricultural expansion and marijuana cultivation.
Adult foothill yellow-legged frogs (Rana boylii) are from 1.5 to 3 inches long, with a distinctive lemon-yellow color under their legs. They inhabit partially shaded, rocky perennial streams, and their life cycle is synchronized with the seasonal timing of streamflow conditions. These frogs need perennial water where they can forage through the summer and fall months.
The Board of Supervisors’ letter argues the little frogs the size of a thumb are creating a big roadblock to water conservation efforts in drought-stricken Tulare County, where the ag industry churned out over $7 billion in 2020 and needs lots of water to keep production flowing.
“Our reservoirs are essential in providing a consistent supply of water to our agricultural industry, communities and our local farmers,” the letter reads. “Releasing more water from our reservoirs to benefit only the Foothill Yellow Legged Frog at the expense of our constituents’ livelihoods and our nation’s breadbasket would be catastrophic.”
The board instead recommended that more focus should be given to forest management strategies to reduce high severity forest fires and invasive predatory species—the American BullFrog, who is more resilient to the changing climate—both of which they state are factors changing the habitat of the Yellow Legged Frog.