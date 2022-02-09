Visalia council narrows redistricting to six maps

Voting rights advocates say they are pleased with the city council’s top choices because they include at least two districts with a Hispanic majority in the citizen voting age populations

VISALIA – With the deadline to complete its redistricting process fast approaching, the Visalia City Council was able to narrow the number of maps from 18 down to six.

More importantly to those who spoke at the Feb. 7 council meeting, nearly all of the maps listed in the top three choices for every councilmember included at least two districts with a Hispanic majority citizen voting age population (H-CVAP), meaning more than half of the population 18 years of age and older are Hispanic in a single city council district.