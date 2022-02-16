Auto Club plans regional service hub in Visalia

That increased demand is driving up fuel prices, something the AAA tracks on its website for the public. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also map a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. For more information, visit AAA.com/mobile.

AAA services have become especially important in California which remains the most expensive fuel market in the nation with an average of $4.70 per gallon. That’s $1.22 higher than the national average of $3.48, which is 18 cents more than a month ago and 98 cents more than a year ago, and 24 cents higher than the second highest prices in Hawaii ($4.46).

The main culprit behind the recent climb in pump prices remains the high cost of crude oil. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand.

“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”