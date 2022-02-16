Auto Club plans regional service hub in Visalia

Automobile Club of Southern California plans to hire 284 people to provide Valley travelers with 24 hour AAA services
VISALIA – Automobile Club of Southern California has been a trusted source for travel planning for years in Visalia and will soon extend its services well beyond normal office hours.
Visalia developer Butch Oldfield has filed a site plan for the Automobile Club of Southern California to locate a AAA regional office and service hub in the Visalia Industrial Park employing 284 workers. The complex would service travelers in the Central Valley 24 hours a day with tow service, tire needs, collision repair as well as insurance needs, all from a central location.
Oldfield owns the nearly 7-acre vacant parcel at Kelsey and Crowley as well as adjacent property formerly occupied by Jostens. His plan is to build a small campus of buildings to house each service line for the Auto Club.
AAA provides more than 62 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through its federation of 30 motor clubs and more than 1,000 branch offices across North America. Since 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel or map a route via the AAA Mobile app.
Travel has become increasingly tricky in the pandemic era and there has been a resurgence in travel agents and travel planning services nationwide as individuals, couples and families attempt to break out of “stay at home” routine.
That increased demand is driving up fuel prices, something the AAA tracks on its website for the public. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also map a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. For more information, visit AAA.com/mobile.
AAA services have become especially important in California which remains the most expensive fuel market in the nation with an average of $4.70 per gallon. That’s $1.22 higher than the national average of $3.48, which is 18 cents more than a month ago and 98 cents more than a year ago, and 24 cents higher than the second highest prices in Hawaii ($4.46).
The main culprit behind the recent climb in pump prices remains the high cost of crude oil. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand.
“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 1.6 million barrels to 248.4 million barrels last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand rose from 8.23 million barrels per day to 9.13 million barrels per day. A decrease in total stocks and increased demand have contributed to upward pressure on pump prices, but rising crude prices continue to play the dominant role in pushing pump prices higher. Gas prices will likely increase as demand grows and crude oil prices remain above $90 per barrel.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $3.22 to settle at $93.10. The tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to contribute to rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.7 million barrels to 410.4 million barrels. The current stock level is approximately 13% lower than at the beginning of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices. If tension between Russia and Ukraine continues this week or EIA’s next report shows another inventory decline, crude prices could continue to rise, according to AAA.
Grape prices were up in 2021
It isn’t just the price of gas rising with inflation.
The USDA stated that the 2021 grape crush totaled 3,858,841 tons, up 8.7% from the 2020 crush of 3,551,312 tons. Red wine varieties accounted for the largest share of all grapes crushed, at 2,016,959 tons, up 10.7% from 2020. White wine varieties crushed totaled 1,596,051 tons, up 0.3% from 2020. Tons crushed of raisin type varieties totaled 137,959, up 225% from 2020, and tons crushed of table type varieties totaled 107,872, up 13.2% from 2020.
The 2021 average price of all varieties was $848.42, up 24.8% from 2020. Average prices for the 2021 crop by type were as follows: red wine grapes, $1.055.18, up 32.4% from 2020; white wine grapes, $668.89, up 19.7% from 2020; raisin grapes, $292.23, up 16.6% from 2020; and table grapes, $183.12, up 14.6% from 2020.
Although the prices are lowest for varieties grown in the Central Valley, grapes grown in the region make up the largest volume of the wine varieties.