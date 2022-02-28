VPD arrest man for assault, stealing car, several hit-and-runs

Jose Luis Romero beat up another man to steal their car commit slew of other crimes including running from police

VISALIA – The videogame Grand Theft Auto doesn’t get much more real than a man beating up somebody, stealing their car, committing several hit-and-runs and then trying to escape the police on foot. That’s what police had to deal with on Sunday, Feb. 27.

According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 3:41 p.m. the Visalia Police Department received a report of a fight in progress in the area of Houston Avenue and north Mooney Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from significant injuries. During the subsequent investigation officers obtained a possible description of the suspect’s vehicle.