St. Patrick’s Day parade returns

Visalia Breakfast Lions brings back downtown Visalia parade for the first time in two years on March 12
VISALIA – Local lads and lasses feeling a little green with the lack of events can get back to it this month with the return of St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Visalia.
The parade, organized by the Visalia Breakfast Lions, will march down Main Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Leading this year’s lineup will be (2020, 2021) 2022 Grand Marshal Sam Logan. His long record of community service includes supporting many Visalia non-profits in many capacities as a member of the Visalia County Center Rotary.
The Visalia Breakfast Lions are also honoring two of their own, the late John Vartanian and Bruce McDermott, who both played a strong part with St. Patrick’s Day parades and many other community events.
“We will celebrate their contribution to making Visalia a better place,” the Lions Club said in a released statement. “They will be missed.”
Like the bagpipers of old, no procession is complete without a little music. That’s why the Lions are offering five school bands $500 each to participate in the annual parade, an opportunity to break from disciplined competition and get into the fun-spirited nature of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Funding for the bands is made possible by band sponsors and the Lions ask local individuals and businesses to consider sponsoring more bands.
The 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade will step off at Church Street and will travel west on Main to Willis Street and then head north. The parade will disband in front of the Vintage Press. So find a comfortable spot and line Main Street while wearing your green bold and proud as we are all Irish that day.
Major sponsors for this year’s parade include A & W Restaurants, The Vintage Press Restaurant, Le Boulevard cafe, Citizens Business Bank, Kaweah Health and the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.