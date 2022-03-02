St. Patrick’s Day parade returns

Visalia Breakfast Lions brings back downtown Visalia parade for the first time in two years on March 12

VISALIA – Local lads and lasses feeling a little green with the lack of events can get back to it this month with the return of St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Visalia.

The parade, organized by the Visalia Breakfast Lions, will march down Main Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Leading this year’s lineup will be (2020, 2021) 2022 Grand Marshal Sam Logan. His long record of community service includes supporting many Visalia non-profits in many capacities as a member of the Visalia County Center Rotary.

The Visalia Breakfast Lions are also honoring two of their own, the late John Vartanian and Bruce McDermott, who both played a strong part with St. Patrick’s Day parades and many other community events.

“We will celebrate their contribution to making Visalia a better place,” the Lions Club said in a released statement. “They will be missed.”