Ice House Theater brings Legally Blonde to Visalia audiences

Houston Hoellwarth, who plays Warner and assisted with the lighting design, is not only excited about being in the show but loves being a part of the behind the scenes action. “I don’t know if most people realize how many moving parts are involved with a musical,” Hoellwarth said.

Paulina Lopez-Ceballos is excited to be in her first musical as one of Elle’s best friends. “It has been a joy working closely with everyone in the cast and channeling my inner sorority girl, Pilar. I look forward to bringing this character to life and putting on a good show that people will want to watch more than once,” Lopez-Ceballos said.

Alyssa Coffey loves playing the role of sorority sister, Margot. “I am so excited to see the smiles on the audiences faces and hear their laughter. We have so much fun on stage that audience members will want to be dancing right along with us,” Coffey said.

Other cast members bringing the music and moves to the stage are: Jason Bionda as Emmett Forrest; Jennifer Masters as Paulette ; Hugh Monro Neely as Professor Callahan; Christa Reiber as Brooke Wyndham; Lauren Ventura as Vivienne Kensington; Velva Hampson Enid Hoops; Kayla Vander Schuur as Serena; Isaac Hernandez Padamadan as Nikos; Jarret Godfrey as Kyle/ensemble; Chris Lopez as Carlos/ensemble; Ariana Murillo as Ensemble; Tami Mason as Erin Schultz/ensemble; Marla Alberstein as ensemble; Emma Southwick as ensemble; Samantha Aredano as ensemble; Keith Lindersmith as ensemble; Donny Graham as ensemble; Elizabeth Flood as Chutney Wyndham; Kelly Ventura as Elle’s Dad,; Shay Ventura as Elle’s Mom; and rescue pups Pembroke Hampson as Bruiser Woods and Maggie Ventura as Rufus.

These actors bring together the true meaning of the show of believing in yourself and that you never have to change who you are inside. Legally Blonde the Musical runs March 11-April 10, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:00.