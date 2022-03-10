Ice House Theater brings Legally Blonde to Visalia audiences

Legally Blonde the Musical runs from March 11 through April 10 at the Ice House Theatre
VISALIA – The Ice House Theatre is bringing music, moves and the law to Visalia beginning March 11. Legally Blonde the Musical will run through April 10 and is led by director, Kelly Ventura and music director, Hugh Monro Neely.
Legally Blonde the Musical follows the storyline of the hit 2001 movie starring Reese Witherspoon but adds a whole new level of excitement with singing and dancing. The cast is made up of actors from Exeter, Lindsey, Visalia, Tulare and Corcoran.
Exeter native, Becca Coffey-Godfrey stars as the bubbly blonde sorority girl, Elle Woods.
“Elle Woods has always been a dream role of mine, and I cannot wait to share this energetic character with the Central Valley,” Coffey-Godfrey said. In the show the audience will see Elle Woods, who is driven by love, follow her ex boyfriend Warner to Harvard Law School. At Harvard Law, Elle struggles to be accepted by her peers but proves to them with the help of her Greek Chorus and friends Emmett and Paulette, she is a force to be reckoned with. Even though she never truly fits in, she shows that staying true to her pink positive self will always help her find her way.
Houston Hoellwarth, who plays Warner and assisted with the lighting design, is not only excited about being in the show but loves being a part of the behind the scenes action. “I don’t know if most people realize how many moving parts are involved with a musical,” Hoellwarth said.
Paulina Lopez-Ceballos is excited to be in her first musical as one of Elle’s best friends. “It has been a joy working closely with everyone in the cast and channeling my inner sorority girl, Pilar. I look forward to bringing this character to life and putting on a good show that people will want to watch more than once,” Lopez-Ceballos said.
Alyssa Coffey loves playing the role of sorority sister, Margot. “I am so excited to see the smiles on the audiences faces and hear their laughter. We have so much fun on stage that audience members will want to be dancing right along with us,” Coffey said.
Other cast members bringing the music and moves to the stage are: Jason Bionda as Emmett Forrest; Jennifer Masters as Paulette ; Hugh Monro Neely as Professor Callahan; Christa Reiber as Brooke Wyndham; Lauren Ventura as Vivienne Kensington; Velva Hampson Enid Hoops; Kayla Vander Schuur as Serena; Isaac Hernandez Padamadan as Nikos; Jarret Godfrey as Kyle/ensemble; Chris Lopez as Carlos/ensemble; Ariana Murillo as Ensemble; Tami Mason as Erin Schultz/ensemble; Marla Alberstein as ensemble; Emma Southwick as ensemble; Samantha Aredano as ensemble; Keith Lindersmith as ensemble; Donny Graham as ensemble; Elizabeth Flood as Chutney Wyndham; Kelly Ventura as Elle’s Dad,; Shay Ventura as Elle’s Mom; and rescue pups Pembroke Hampson as Bruiser Woods and Maggie Ventura as Rufus.
These actors bring together the true meaning of the show of believing in yourself and that you never have to change who you are inside. Legally Blonde the Musical runs March 11-April 10, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:00. To purchase tickets go to visaliaplayers.org or call 559-734-3900. Follow @visaliaplayers on Facebook and Instagram.