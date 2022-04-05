Fox announces country singer this May, tickets on sale this week

Country music star Josh Turner is scheduled to perform at the Fox Theatre on May 20, tickets go on sale April 8

VISALIA – Visalia’s country music lovers have a chance to see Josh Turner, the artist behind hits like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me” and “Long Black Train,” at the Fox Theater on May 20.

With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train” to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, “Deep South,” Turner has scored multiple GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards.