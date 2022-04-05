Fox announces country singer this May, tickets on sale this week

Country music star Josh Turner is scheduled to perform at the Fox Theatre on May 20, tickets go on sale April 8
VISALIA – Visalia’s country music lovers have a chance to see Josh Turner, the artist behind hits like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me” and “Long Black Train,” at the Fox Theater on May 20.
With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train” to his 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, “Deep South,” Turner has scored multiple GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards.
Tickets start at $44.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, April 8th at 10 a.m. They are available for purchase at FoxVisalia.org or at the box office.
Turner’s newest project “I Serve A Savior” debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen’s Top Current Country Albums Chart and No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart and Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart. The project adds an exciting new dimension to the South Carolina artist’s already acclaimed career. The “musically brilliant” (Worship Magazine) album remained Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart for 17 consecutive weeks. It currently sits at Top 10 on the Top Current Country Albums chart and Top 5 on the Top Current Contemporary Christian Albums chart, as it has for 38 of the 41 weeks since its October release.
The event is one of 12 shows happening at the Fox from April to June. Other upcoming concerts include the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra on April 9, Beatles tribute band The Reunion Beatles on April 16 and local musician Vanessa Rae on April 23. Local theater company Enchanted Playhouse will put on their production of Snow White from April 28-30. The comedy musical Menopause the Musical will take place on May 17. Upcoming comedy shows at the Fox include Hodgetwins on April 22, Pablo Francisco on May 14, Steve Trevino on May 21 and Mario Aguilar on June 17. Additionally, the Visalia Chamber of Commerce will host their annual awards ceremony at the Fox on June 9. Tickets to any of these events can be purchased at FoxVisalia.org or at the box office.