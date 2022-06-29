Kaweah Health introduces new hospice facility

“The level of care that’s needed is different when [patients] are in hospice nearing the end of life. You definitely have a higher level of need many times. The patient to caregiver ratio may be much higher here,” she said.

Community members were invited to tour the home during the open house event. The house has six individual bedrooms for patients, a living space, a kitchen, a large dining room, a serenity garden where residents and relatives can sit and visit.

The long-term goal going forward for this organization is to give full support to patients as they come to the end of their life, said Bullock. “The goal is to provide service to as many patients as we can, but the real overall goal is truly to provide the service to people who are terminally ill and at the end of their life, to support them and their families. The goal is for them to have dignity and comfort and peace, as it is the goal with any of our hospice patients,” she said.