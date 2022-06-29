Visalia cooling center opens as scorching heat rises

According to the Visalia Fire Department, the facility will be open on days reaching 105 degree weather conditions. There will be no restrictions in regard to COVID-19 but the situation will be continually monitored and adjusted to official recommendations.

The Transit Center is located at 425 E. Oak Ave. and will provide amenities like ample seating, vending machines and restrooms. Most bus routes eventually lead to the Transit Center, providing convenient transportation.

The Visalia Fire Department provided some additional tips to help combat the coming heat:

Avoid prolonged sun exposure and stay in shade or in an airconditioned room when possible.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes.

Do NOT leave children or pets in a vehicle, even for short periods of time. Temperatures in vehicles can raise rapidly to life-threatening levels, even with windows partially open.

Periodically check on children and elderly.

Remember that animals are also affected by the heat. Make sure that pets and farm animals have plenty of water and accessible shade.

For any additional information, contact the Visalia Fire Department at (559) 731-4244.