Visalia Unified sews up more equitable dress code

School board approves new dress code to reduce violations unfairly targeting specific groups of students such as female students and students of color

VISALIA – Visalia Unified School District finalizes new student dress codes for the upcoming school year.

The new dress codes were approved by the school board on June 28 for the 2022-23 school year. Rules will be more relaxed than previous dress codes, ensuring it is equitable to all students regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. The district’s revised dress code seeks to limit missed class time, eliminate any potential for humiliation and ensure unbiased enforcement among genders and student groups.