Kaweah Health approves budget with unprecedented $11.2 million loss

Kaweah Health has reduced its open positions from 800 to 550 in the last few months and the public hospital said it is hoping to fill more through aggressive recruitment both locally and across the nation. Here at home, Herbst said the hospital has entered into two significant partnerships to recruit and train nurses. College of the Sequoias has developed a new nursing course for those needing to work to pay for college. Thirteen slots were given to Kaweah Health to send those wanting to become licensed vocational nurses and medical assistants to school at night and on the weekends. The hospital is also partnering with Unitek College, a private university specializing in healthcare and nursing. The college has eight campuses, seven of which are in California, with the nearest campus located in Bakersfield. Under the program, Herbst said students would be able to do their classroom training from home and their clinical training at Kaweah Health, meaning they would not have to leave Visalia to earn their bachelor’s degree in nursing. Those graduates will then enter into a contract agreement to work at Kaweah Health for several years in exchange for covering the cost of much of their tuition, books and fees.

“It is really the labor component that is the biggest cost,” Herbst said. “Our single biggest asset is our workforce. We just have to stay competitive.”

In order to help close the budget gap this year, Herbst said Kaweah Health will look to efficiencies. He said the hospital is working on ways to improve patient flow by streamlining intake, conducting faster triage and discharging patients sooner once they are healthy enough to go home or to a skilled nursing or rehabilitation facility. Herbst said the hospital will also look at consolidating vendors to negotiate better prices on medications and supplies and become a destination for elective surgeries. Herbst pointed out Kaweah Health is already affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic, the nation’s top rated cardiovascular surgeons, and top doctors at the University of Southern California for urology and head and spine surgeries.