Local firm to specialize in modern cave making

“Our team is very pleased to be a part of the P&P group, which provides a wide range of engineering, environmental and business resources that greatly enhance our ability to serve our clients’ needs,” Lewis said.

Andrew Kositsky, also a professional geologist and civil engineer, is the team’slead design engineer for tunnel, wine cave, dam, retaining wall and shoring projects. He is responsible for preparing geostructural design submittals and geotechnical engineering studies and has more than 30 years of experience in geotechnical investigations, foundations, slope stabilizations, tunnel and shotcrete wall designs, and related work.

Kate (Lewis) Gabriel, a geological technician, is an associate geologist that supports the team with surface and subsurface geologic investigations, coordinating field activities and subcontractors, tunnel excavation and support installation monitoring and documentation, working with clients and other team members during design and construction to resolve constructions issues.