Local firm to specialize in modern cave making

Provost & Pritchard announces new team of engineers, geologists to build wine caves and hydroelectric tunnels up and down the West Coast
VISALIA – Mankind may have emerged from caves long ago but one local company is ready to engineer a contemporary version of caves and their more modern industrial cousin, tunnels.
Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group, an engineering and consulting firm with an office in Visalia, has added a new Caves & Tunnels team to its portfolio. The team brings an expansive experience of more than 350 cave and tunneling projects over the past 30 years. These include wine caves and winery buildings primarily in Napa, Sonoma, and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as water supply, hydroelectric and tunnel projects in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and foothills.
“This is an exciting new area of services for Provost & Pritchard,” said Ronald J. Samuelian, President. “Scott and the team are passionate about serving their clients well and have decades of experience delivering successful cave and tunnel projects.”
The Caves & Tunnels team includes geotechnical engineers, engineering geologists, geostructural engineers, hydrogeologists and support staff. Scott Lewis, professional geologist and civil engineer, is the principal tunneling consultant. Lewis is the premier wine cave designer and consultant with more than 35 years of project work specifically related to wine caves and tunnels. His work includes, geologic evaluations and investigations, tunnel and cave evaluation and design, construction support, existing tunnel rehabilitation, slope stabilization and other consultation services.
“Our team is very pleased to be a part of the P&P group, which provides a wide range of engineering, environmental and business resources that greatly enhance our ability to serve our clients’ needs,” Lewis said.
Andrew Kositsky, also a professional geologist and civil engineer, is the team’slead design engineer for tunnel, wine cave, dam, retaining wall and shoring projects. He is responsible for preparing geostructural design submittals and geotechnical engineering studies and has more than 30 years of experience in geotechnical investigations, foundations, slope stabilizations, tunnel and shotcrete wall designs, and related work.
Kate (Lewis) Gabriel, a geological technician, is an associate geologist that supports the team with surface and subsurface geologic investigations, coordinating field activities and subcontractors, tunnel excavation and support installation monitoring and documentation, working with clients and other team members during design and construction to resolve constructions issues.
Kim Tarantino serves the team as a senior project administrator and is responsible for assisting with client and project management, coordination of all aspects of our cave and tunnel projects from submittals to design and field services, preparing documents for construction contracts, monitoring and tracking deadlines, and all aspects of administrative support from feasibility to construction management.
Vintners throughout California, Oregon, Washington and Texas are among clients who have turned to this team to literally dig in and make their visions come to life. For more information, visit www.provostandpritchard.com or email [email protected]