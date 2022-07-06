Walmart to open first clinic in California at its Visalia store

Walmart Health centers are operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists, according to its WalmartHealth.com. Onsite “care hosts” and community health workers will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits. Working in partnership with local organizations, the health center will offer specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the community about preventive health and wellness.

On its website, Walmart states it is “committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve. To expand on this commitment, we launched Walmart Health to provide affordable, transparent pricing for key health center services for local customers, regardless of insurance status.”

The Visalia clinic location could be the first in the state as the mega retailer looks to gain a foothold in the lucrative California medical marketplace. Tulare County, with its large low income population, is already targeted by competing clinic systems, pharmacies, health plans and hospitals. Unlike competitors, Walmart already has a cadre of dedicated shoppers who might try this new convenient service while shopping. Similar to its retail message, Walmart emphasizes the affordability of its new service.