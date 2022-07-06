Walmart to open first clinic in California at its Visalia store

Walmart on Demaree St. near Goshen Ave. will debut the state’s first Walmart Health clinic offering primary care, labs, X-rays and mental health services
VISALIA – A Visalia Walmart is taking the trend of clinics opening in retail spaces to a new level by being the first in California to offer a clinic at one of its stores.
Walmart has been issued a building permit from the city of Visalia to renovate its existing store on Demaree Street near Goshen Avenue to include what could be California’s first “Walmart Health” medical clinic. A manager at the store confirmed the plan saying the clinic would offer similar services to those currently operating at 24 sites in southern states. Walmart opened five new health centers in Florida in April. The manager said the new Visalia clinic could open early next year. He was not sure if the roll out may include other Tulare County Walmart locations.
Following the model seen at other Walmart Health facilities, the Visalia clinic is expected to offer primary medical services, urgent care, labs, X-ray services, dental, hearing, eye care and behavioral health services. Walmart Health is typically located next to a store with a separate entrance for customers.
Walmart Health centers are operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists, according to its WalmartHealth.com. Onsite “care hosts” and community health workers will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits. Working in partnership with local organizations, the health center will offer specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the community about preventive health and wellness.
On its website, Walmart states it is “committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve. To expand on this commitment, we launched Walmart Health to provide affordable, transparent pricing for key health center services for local customers, regardless of insurance status.”
The Visalia clinic location could be the first in the state as the mega retailer looks to gain a foothold in the lucrative California medical marketplace. Tulare County, with its large low income population, is already targeted by competing clinic systems, pharmacies, health plans and hospitals. Unlike competitors, Walmart already has a cadre of dedicated shoppers who might try this new convenient service while shopping. Similar to its retail message, Walmart emphasizes the affordability of its new service.
Another report last year suggested Walmart plans to roll out “4,000 primary care ‘supercenters’ in stores by 2029 that will include clinical laboratory testing services.” The news report went on to say “Clinical laboratories already have growing competition in the healthcare marketplace from pharmacy chains CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) which have installed in-store healthcare clinics in their retail locations—many of which offer limited, but common, medical laboratory services—as well as from existing Walmart Health locations.”
Walmart opened its first in-store health center in Dallas, Ga. in September 2019. Walmart Health now has 24 locations in Georgia, Arkansas, Florida and Illinois. In 2021, Walmart Health acquired a telehealth company Epic, expanding into virtual services. Epic is the most widely-used and comprehensive health records system in the U.S., used by more than 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics, including most U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked hospitals and medical schools. Its patient portal boasts “enhancing communication, personalization and information sharing amongst health care professionals and patients.”
Patients will be able to make an appointment, input insurance information and confirm eligibility at walmarthealth.com.