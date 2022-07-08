Comedian Rodney Carrington coming to Visalia

Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer. For two decades he’s performed for sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians, and has earned himself a long list of accomplishments.

A platinum-recording artist, Carrington has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter Good Records. His most recent album “Here Comes the Truth” (2017) made number 3 on the comedy charts. This yielded him millions of streams on Spotify and also earned him a Netflix special with the same title.