Comedian Rodney Carrington coming to Visalia

Multi-talented performer Rodney Carrington announces “Let Me In” tour at the Visalia Fox Theatre
VISALIA – Comedian Rodney Carrington will bring his abrasive brand of comedy to Visalia next month.
Carrington will perform at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 11 as part of his “Let Me In” tour. Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website, foxvisalia.org, or through the box office, 308 W. Main Street, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer. For two decades he’s performed for sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians, and has earned himself a long list of accomplishments.
A platinum-recording artist, Carrington has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter Good Records. His most recent album “Here Comes the Truth” (2017) made number 3 on the comedy charts. This yielded him millions of streams on Spotify and also earned him a Netflix special with the same title.
Carrington initially broke through with his major label comedy CD debut “Hangin’ With Rodney” in 1998. As years passed, he released nine more Top 10 comedy albums, such as “Like, Morning Wood”, “Nutsack”, “Greatest Hits”, “King of the Mountain”, “El Nino Loco”, “C’mon Laugh You Bastards” and “Laughter’s Good and The Hits”.
All albums continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on national comedy charts. His albums “Hangin’ With Rodney” and “Morning Wood” earned RIAA gold record certification, and his Greatest Hits album achieved platinum status. Rodney also released “Make it Christmas,” which features his original song “Camouflage and Christmas Lights,” a tribute to the US military.
Over the years, he has starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney”, which ran for two seasons on ABC. He co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film “Beer for My Horses” which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his Netflix special “Here Comes The Truth.” He also appeared on countless other TV shows, including the American Country Awards, where he hosted the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on Fox. He won “Supporting Character of the Year” from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins’ music video “I Got My Game On.”
Carrington is also an accomplished author with the release of his book “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean,” published by Hatchette Books.
For further information about Rodney Carrington, visit his website at www.rodneycarrington.com.