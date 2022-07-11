VPD arrests thief for stealing cell phones

Police arrest Gabriel Hernandez for brandishing a firearm while stealing cell phones from two people sitting in their car
VISALIA – Visalia police officers made quick work of locating two victims’ cell phones and arresting the man who had taken them.
According to the Visalia Police Department at 11:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers responded to Ruiz Park on the 600 block of east Buena Vista Avenue regarding a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.
Two victims stated they were sitting in their parked vehicle when a male approached, brandished a firearm and demanded their property. The male made away with the victims’ cell phones. Detectives with the violent crimes unit were called out to follow up on possible leads. The investigation led to a residence on the 1900 block of north Thomas Court.
Evidence connecting the residence to the crime was observed by officers on scene as well as a male matching the description provided by the victims. A search of the location was conducted. A loaded firearm and the victims’ cell phones were recovered. Gabriel Hernandez, 27, was arrested for armed robbery and was transported to the Tulare County pre-trial facility.
Visalia Police Logs
Sunday, July 10
At 6:51 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 3600 block of west Noble Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the shopping center parking lot suffering from multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds. The male was transported to Kaweah Health and is in stable condition. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559)713-8117. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559)713-4738.
Wednesday, July 6
At 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress on the 800 block of south Watson. Two callers stated a male subject smashed a window to an apartment and made entry. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and witnesses stated the male was still inside. Several announcements for the male to exit went ignored. The door to the residence was breached. A K-9 officer and his partner then provided additional announcements for the male to exit. Shortly after the K-9 announcements were provided, the male subject cooperated with officers and exited the residence where he was taken into custody. The male subject was identified as Nathaniel Miranda, 26. Miranda was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment due to some minor cuts he received as a result of breaking and entering through the shattered window. He was then booked at the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility.
Monday, July 4
At 10:16 p.m., patrol responded to a report of a firearm being discharged from a residence on the 1800 block of east Houston Avenue. Officers located a small gathering in the front yard of a residence where they observed approximately 50 spent ammunition casings on the ground. Officers also observed three firearms in plain view. After an investigation, Hector Munoz Monreal, 27, was taken into custody for the negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine. He was booked at the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility.