VPD arrests thief for stealing cell phones

Wednesday, July 6

At 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress on the 800 block of south Watson. Two callers stated a male subject smashed a window to an apartment and made entry. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and witnesses stated the male was still inside. Several announcements for the male to exit went ignored. The door to the residence was breached. A K-9 officer and his partner then provided additional announcements for the male to exit. Shortly after the K-9 announcements were provided, the male subject cooperated with officers and exited the residence where he was taken into custody. The male subject was identified as Nathaniel Miranda, 26. Miranda was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment due to some minor cuts he received as a result of breaking and entering through the shattered window. He was then booked at the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility.

Monday, July 4

At 10:16 p.m., patrol responded to a report of a firearm being discharged from a residence on the 1800 block of east Houston Avenue. Officers located a small gathering in the front yard of a residence where they observed approximately 50 spent ammunition casings on the ground. Officers also observed three firearms in plain view. After an investigation, Hector Munoz Monreal, 27, was taken into custody for the negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine. He was booked at the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility.