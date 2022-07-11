Wyndham Visalia earns second consecutive annual award

Wyndham earns second straight inhouse “Best of Wyndham” award for their service to excellence

VISALIA – Wyndham Visalia was honored for its excellent service and hard work with their annual “Best of Wyndham Award” for 2021 from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts leadership.

This is the second Best of Wyndham award given to the hotel, located at 9000 West Airport Drive, since 2019. General Manager Samantha Rummage-Mathias accepted the award at a reception held in San Diego.