Wyndham Visalia earns second consecutive annual award

Wyndham earns second straight inhouse “Best of Wyndham” award for their service to excellence
VISALIA – Wyndham Visalia was honored for its excellent service and hard work with their annual “Best of Wyndham Award” for 2021 from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts leadership.
This is the second Best of Wyndham award given to the hotel, located at 9000 West Airport Drive, since 2019. General Manager Samantha Rummage-Mathias accepted the award at a reception held in San Diego.
“We are so proud to receive this honor for the second year, as our hotel team has worked incredibly hard to consistently deliver a high level of service to our guests,” Rummage-Mathias said . “Following a challenging two years, we are very much looking forward to welcoming everyday travelers on their latest adventure and will continue to strive in surpassing guest expectations.”
The award recognizes the brand’s top performing hotels and staff. To be eligible for the award, hotels must have demonstrated strong guest satisfaction, had all their staff complete Wyndham’s required health and safety trainings including an advanced human trafficking training and remained in good standing with the brand in the past year.
Rummage-Mathis noted Visalia Wyndham’s strong guest satisfaction scores of a 4.5/5 star rating also earned them the award. She added that the Visalia hotel faces stiff competition considering other Wyndham hotels have a more hospitable climate.
“Our guest satisfaction scores are benchmarked against hotels in Florida, right on the beach, hotels in San Diego right on the beach,” she said, “and we actually won this award, and we are in Visalia, which is huge.”
The Wyndham Visalia is a 256-room hotel with newly renovated, well-appointed guest rooms and suites. It offers two pools (heated indoor and outdoor), hot tub, 24 hr fitness center, 22,000 sq ft of meeting space, complimentary business center, full service restaurant and lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi and ample complimentary parking.
