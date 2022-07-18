Father ditches kid to flee from police

Visalia Police Logs

Sunday, July 17

At 1:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of east Houston Avenue regarding shots being fired in the area. As officers arrived on scene, they observed Gabriel Alaniz, 30, running northbound across Houston Avenue towards Garden Street. It was at this time Alaniz fired multiple rounds from a handgun in a northbound direction. He then disobeyed officers’ commands and ran back into a residence on the southside of Houston Avenue. Officers established a perimeter around the residence and began making announcements into the residence for the occupants to exit. Luis Viera, 31, was contacted on the front porch and would not comply with officers’ commands. After a short time, occupants of the residence complied and began exiting the residence. Officers were able to take both suspects into custody without incident. Officers located a firearm in the area where Alaniz was observed firing the weapon. No one was injured during this incident. Alaniz was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm not registered to him, and resisting arrest. Viera was arrested for unrelated warrants and delaying an investigation. Both individuals were booked at the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility.

At approximately 11:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of Demaree Street and Walnut Avenue for a report of a shooting at a moving vehicle. Dispatch received information that a vehicle had its front driver’s side window shot out while traveling southbound on the 1800 block of south Demaree Street. An officer responding to the victim’s location also had his patrol vehicle’s rear passenger window shot out as he drove past the same location. Additional officers responded and began canvassing the area. The officers determined the shots were coming from a residence in the 1800 block of south Demaree Street. Officers contacted a male juvenile at the residence who was in possession of two pellet guns. The male juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Tulare County juvenile detention facility. The male juvenile was booked for negligent discharge of a pellet gun and vandalism. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.