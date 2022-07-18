Father ditches kid to flee from police

Visalia detectives arrest Juan Carlos Diaz-Zama who attempted to abduct his child during a supervised visitation
VISALIA – The love between a father and his child is often unbreakable, but one father was ready to leave his kid behind in order to flee the police in Visalia.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 12:29 p.m., last Friday, July 15, officers responded to the 3100 block of south Court regarding a suspicious circumstance. The suspect, Juan Carlos Diaz-Zama, 28, was taking part in a supervised visitation with his child when he unexpectedly fled with the child.
Two detectives responded to the area and located both the suspect and the child in the area of Beech and West. Diaz-Zama abandoned the child and fled on foot. One detective stayed with the child while the other pursued the suspect on foot, catching him a short time later without incident.
The child was unharmed and reunited with family members. Diaz-Zama was transported and booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility for charges of parental abduction, child endangerment, violation of a court order, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.
Visalia Police Logs
Sunday, July 17
At 1:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of east Houston Avenue regarding shots being fired in the area. As officers arrived on scene, they observed Gabriel Alaniz, 30, running northbound across Houston Avenue towards Garden Street. It was at this time Alaniz fired multiple rounds from a handgun in a northbound direction. He then disobeyed officers’ commands and ran back into a residence on the southside of Houston Avenue. Officers established a perimeter around the residence and began making announcements into the residence for the occupants to exit. Luis Viera, 31, was contacted on the front porch and would not comply with officers’ commands. After a short time, occupants of the residence complied and began exiting the residence. Officers were able to take both suspects into custody without incident. Officers located a firearm in the area where Alaniz was observed firing the weapon. No one was injured during this incident. Alaniz was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm not registered to him, and resisting arrest. Viera was arrested for unrelated warrants and delaying an investigation. Both individuals were booked at the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility.
At approximately 11:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of Demaree Street and Walnut Avenue for a report of a shooting at a moving vehicle. Dispatch received information that a vehicle had its front driver’s side window shot out while traveling southbound on the 1800 block of south Demaree Street. An officer responding to the victim’s location also had his patrol vehicle’s rear passenger window shot out as he drove past the same location. Additional officers responded and began canvassing the area. The officers determined the shots were coming from a residence in the 1800 block of south Demaree Street. Officers contacted a male juvenile at the residence who was in possession of two pellet guns. The male juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Tulare County juvenile detention facility. The male juvenile was booked for negligent discharge of a pellet gun and vandalism. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.
Tuesday, July 12
At approximately 11:28 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of south Garden Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned that suspect Andrew Cruz, 31, had assaulted an unidentified victim and a young child. As officers were attempting to take suspect Cruz into custody, he began to fight with the officers. During the altercation between suspect Cruz and the officers, the victim began assaulting one of the officers attempting to take suspect Cruz into custody. Cruz was able to flee from officers and ran into the residence. Officers arrested the victim and gave Cruz verbal commands to exit the residence. Cruz failed to comply with the commands, and officers entered the residence where Cruz resisted and assaulted officers once again. Cruz was arrested and taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center for minor injuries. Cruz and the victim were both transported to Tulare County pretrial facility where Cruz was booked for domestic violence, child endangerment, battery on an officer and felony obstructing/resisting. The victim was booked for lynching and resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer. Four officers were injured during this incident.
Monday, July 11
At approximately 11:24 p.m., on Sunday, July 10, officers responded to the 2600 block of south Bollinger Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned that Conrad Madrid, 51, was involved in a domestic disturbance where he had assaulted his girlfriend causing visible injuries and had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The investigation of this incident led officers to obtain an arrest warrant for Madrid. On Monday, July 11, at approximately 12:55 p.m., Madrid returned to the residence where he was involved in an additional disturbance. Officers responded to the scene and upon arrival Madrid fled into a detached structure in the backyard. Madrid refused to come out of the structure despite officers’ orders. The Visalia Police Department crisis negotiating team later arrived on the scene and began negotiations with Madrid however, he continued to refuse to exit. The Visalia Police Department SWAT team responded and made entry into the structure where Madrid was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries to officers or to Madrid. Madrid was later transported to the Tulare County pretrial Facility where he was booked on an active warrant for domestic violence and obstructing/delaying/resisting.