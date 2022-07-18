Three of four Visalia incumbents set to run in November election

District 1

Despite publicly stating that she was not interested in running for the council seat for 2022, Wynn changed her stance and is running for short term office in District 1. With the recent developments of upcoming projects like funding for homeless people and cannabis-related business in Visalia, she said it would be difficult for a new member to grasp quickly. She added that with two years remaining on the term and supporters in her corner, she opted to throw her hat in the ring to keep the seat.

“When I started, I hadn’t intended [to run for the seat], I just thought I would fill in,” she said. Although, she is not running without competition.

Also in the race is David Farris, who made his decision after realizing that it would be open. Farris is interested in supporting measures that would allow cannabis businesses in Visalia, more funding for homeless shelters and expanding downtown by facilitating small businesses.

“I think we can do more to make [downtown Visalia] a more pedestrian friendly area, and more like a type of boardwalk area,” Farris said. “I think that that would really help increase foot traffic and support our local businesses.”