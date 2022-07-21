Council OKs plan to build more housing for the homeless

City council approves funding to convert the Majestic Inn Motel at Noble and Lindwood into 42 units of permanent housing for the homeless

VISALIA – Visalia will be adding 42 more units of housing for those experiencing homelessness after narrowly approving a project this week questioned by some members of the council and the public.

At its July 18 meeting, the Visalia City Council voted 3-2 to provide funding for 42 permanent and affordable rental units for those experiencing homelessness at the Majestic Inn Motel. Councilmembers Steve Nelsen, Greg Collins and Liz Wynn voted in favor of the funding while Brian Poochigian and Brett Taylor voted in opposition. The funding was awarded to RH Community Builders (RHCB) to convert the Majestic Inn Motel, located at 4545 West Noble Ave., into a 42-unit housing complex for at-risk individuals.