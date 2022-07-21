Public survey reveals support for city aquatic center

Visalia’s annual public opinion survey shows more than 72% of respondents support a community pool complex, listed it among the recreational activities and amenities they would like to see in Visalia

VISALIA – Nearly three-quarters of Visalia residents want to build a community pool complex, according to the city’s annual public opinion survey.

The Citizens Advisory Committee presented results of the 2022 survey to the Visalia City Council at its July 18 meeting. Support for a community pool was seen in all three questions added to this year’s survey, which polled 1,300 residents, or about 1% of the city’s population. Seventy-two percent of those surveyed said the “City of Visalia should have a Public Swim Complex.” Respondents also listed a community pool in response to two open-ended questions “What recreational activities would you like to see at the new Sports Park?” and “What amenities would you like to see in Visalia?”