County pounces on Great Wolf’s $1.7B impact

Under the agreement, the county will rebate Great Wolf 100% of the transient occupancy tax (TOT), also known as a bed tax, it collects on the resort for the first five years, 75% in years six through 10 and 50% of the tax collected in years 11-15. Beginning in year 16, the county will collect 100% of the TOT, or about $6.5 million annually. Great Wolf will use the tax rebates to pay their deferred impact fees without interest over the five year initial period to alleviate the up front cost of building the $228 million project.

“Without these incentives, Great Wolf Resorts would not be able to move forward with financing the construction of the proposed development project,” the staff report stated. “These requests are commensurate with economic incentives approved by jurisdictions where Great Wolf Resorts or other similar large-scale resorts have located.”

Mike Washam, associate director of the county’s Resource Management Agency, said Great Wolf was considering a location near Bakersfield or the High Desert in Kern County when Tulare County reached out to see if they would also consider going up the road. Great Wolf took the meeting as a courtesy and ended up finding the infrastructure associated with the Sequoia Gateway Development was further along than any sites in Kern County and that Tulare County staff was ready to begin working on its own incentive plan.

“We processed the plan much quicker and were able to secure them coming to Tulare County instead of Kern County,” Washam said.