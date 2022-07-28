Dutch Bros takeover continues in Visalia

Visalians see the opening of another Dutch Bros. Coffee on W. Caldwell Ave. as first building to open for the Sequoia Gateway Commerce Center
Visalia – Despite Dutch Bros. locations throughout Visalia having issues with long drive-thrus lines, Visalians will see a grand opening of an additional location near Highway 99.
The fourth Dutch Bros. location is opening in Visalia on Friday, July 29 on 8847 C Ave. 280. It will be the first building to open on the site for the Sequoia Gateway Commerce Center, a site that will extend medical and business facilities to Visalia.
“We love being part of the Visalia community, we’re stoked for this new shop,” Kai Hodges, operator of Dutch Bros. Visalia, said. “We can’t wait to see everyone Friday!”
According to Stephen Peck, the project manager for Sequoia Gateway Commerce Center, developers on the Sequoia Gateway project had already considered the impact of long-lines and drive-thru backup; but the original site plan submitted from Dutch Bros. Coffee required no modifications to accommodate drive-thru traffic. Peck also said there is no direct access to the site from W. Caldwell Ave., so developers don’t anticipate traffic backups onto Caldwell.
“We wanted to make sure that the onsite ordering stations and drive-thrus were adequate to meet the projected demand,” Peck said.
Visalia Mayor Steve Nelsen said the city learned a lot about drive-thru situations with the installment of the original Dutch Bros. on Mooney Blvd., as well as with the drive-thrus for In-N-Out and The Habit Burger. While the city did not anticipate traffic backup with the first installment of Dutch Bros., Nelsen said the city has gained a tremendous amount of knowledge from the original situation and the Dutch Bros. on Demaree St was examined on how to best handle the flow of traffic.
“I think now we’re doing a much better job on how we handle traffic flow,” Nelsen said.
Dutch Bros. serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros. Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Some fan-favorites include the Iced Golden Eagle Breve, Blended Double Rainbro Rebel and Palm Beach Lemonade, all handcrafted by employees for each consumer.
Dutch Bros. is excited to spread some “Dutch Luv” with Visalia with outstanding customer service and their specialty drinks. To those who would like to stay connected with Dutch Bros., they can connect with them through their social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. There is also a Dutch Bros phone app to earn points and receive awards.