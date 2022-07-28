Dutch Bros takeover continues in Visalia

According to Stephen Peck, the project manager for Sequoia Gateway Commerce Center, developers on the Sequoia Gateway project had already considered the impact of long-lines and drive-thru backup; but the original site plan submitted from Dutch Bros. Coffee required no modifications to accommodate drive-thru traffic. Peck also said there is no direct access to the site from W. Caldwell Ave., so developers don’t anticipate traffic backups onto Caldwell.

“​​We wanted to make sure that the onsite ordering stations and drive-thrus were adequate to meet the projected demand,” Peck said.

Visalia Mayor Steve Nelsen said the city learned a lot about drive-thru situations with the installment of the original Dutch Bros. on Mooney Blvd., as well as with the drive-thrus for In-N-Out and The Habit Burger. While the city did not anticipate traffic backup with the first installment of Dutch Bros., Nelsen said the city has gained a tremendous amount of knowledge from the original situation and the Dutch Bros. on Demaree St was examined on how to best handle the flow of traffic.

“I think now we’re doing a much better job on how we handle traffic flow,” Nelsen said.