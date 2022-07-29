Visalia one step closer to becoming Certified Autism Destination

Michelle Goans, gallery director for Visalia Arts, said she is grateful to have an opportunity to make the gallery a safe haven for individuals in the autism community.

“It’s really important because we always want to be inclusive,” Goans said. “Those who are part of the autism community are part of our community, and we want to make sure that they are included in what is happening in Visalia and in the area.”

Samantha Rummage-Mathias, Visalia Wyndham’s general manager, said this certification allows the hotel to offer better service to any type of guest visiting Visalia. She also said she had some experience prior to CAC training as a certified autism travel professional (CATP).

“When I went through that [CATP] training, it was such an eye opener on how more people need to understand people on the spectrum,” Rummage-Mathias said.