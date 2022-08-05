Back to school giveaways at Visalia Mall

The resource fair will have a variety of activities for participants, along with demonstrations, giveaways and some parking lot events with police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and food trucks. Preschoolers, kindergarteners and children grades one through six can receive a free backpack, while adults can take advantage of CPR classes as well as free fingerprinting. To receive a backpack, children must be present and only one backpack will be available for each child.

There will be giveaways from local participants and stage events in the food court starting at 10:30 a.m. One of the stage activities includes the Tulare County Library hosting a reading event for the Cat in the Hat at 11:30 a.m. Other local vendors will set up tables with free giveaways items and information. There will also be free face painting and balloon art.

“The goal is to ensure that families with young children are provided with safety resources, food and school supplies,” Michele Eaton, executive director of First 5 Tulare County said.