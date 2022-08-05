Kaweah Health first to use SafeGait 360 in California

The SafeGait 360 was purchased through a fundraising campaign with Kaweah Health Foundation called the “Hope in Motion” campaign. With support from the Kaweah Health Foundation director Liz Wynn and other Kaweah staff members, who have the option to donate funds from their paycheck to support any Kaweah projects, Kaweah Health was able to purchase the SafeGait 360 within six to eight months.

The device itself, including the track and installation of the system, totaled to approximately $250,000. According to Norman, all together, with the process of fulfilling state requirements for the equipment installation and working with architects to ensure the system worked properly, the costs totaled to approximately $350,000 to $400,000.

Norman said she first noticed the system at a physical therapy convention she attended seven years ago. It was a new type of technology that she felt would benefit a lot of the Kaweah Health patient population, especially since there wasn’t a similar device to utilize locally. After she brought it to the attention of her manager with Kaweah Health, they began to discover ways to fund the project.