Visalia looks to receive additional funding for rental assistance

The city posted a survey in July asking Visaila residents what type of financial assistance they need most help with, it was determined that of five options, mortgage, utility, food, rental and business assistance, rental assistance received one-third of the votes. Taking the results into consideration, city staff’s recommendation to council was to use the available CDBG-CV funding for an emergency rental and mortgage assistance program. City staff recommended the program be restricted to rent and mortgage assistance only with no utilities included because of the amount of funding made available.

“It’s important to note, all payments under this type of program are made directly to the landlord or mortgage holders and that no cash is provided directly to the recipient of the assistance,” Melody Murtz, assistant finance director with the city, said.