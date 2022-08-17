Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk

The HAWK signal looks and operates differently than a traditional crosswalk. While the usual traffic light signals pedestrians when they should cross in accordance with ongoing traffic, HAWK also uses multiple red lights to signal drivers someone is using the crosswalk. The light is dark when it is not in use but once triggered, the light will flash yellow and then turn red, which is when vehicles slow down and come to a stop. Once the pedestrian has crossed, either on foot or on a bike, the HAWK darkens once more and allows traffic to continue as needed.

The development of HAWK started in the late 1990s in the city of Tucson, Ariz., according to the U.S Department of Transportation website. The beacon was made to help with pedestrian crossing, especially at locations with major roads and minor street intersections. The website states that previous research found that the percent of drivers yielding with the traffic light is above 95% with HAWK, even on major streets with multiple lanes and higher speeds.