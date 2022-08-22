Fox Theatre Amy Grant performance postponed from fall to spring

Amy Grant’s performance at Visalia Fox Theatre postponed until spring of 2023 following a bicycling incident that put the musician out of commission
VISALIA – Despite sustaining injuries on a bicycle ride gone wrong, music artist Amy Grant knows the show must go on, just at a later date.
Amy Grant, Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) artist, is still coming to Visalia, just not when the music artist predicted she would. Grant’s team officially announced she postponed her event at the Visalia Fox Theatre from Tuesday, Oct. 11 this year to Thursday, March 9, 2023.
All tickets purchased for the original October date will be honored with the new date, but those unable to attend can receive a refund for any tickets bought before Aug. 16 with no exceptions. Those interested in attending the concert can still purchase tickets for the new date by going to the Visalia Fox Theatre website.
The postponement was announced due to Grant needing more time to recover from injuries, which includes a concussion, received when she was bicycling in Nashville, Tennessee on July 27.
In an email to Fox Theatre, Grant’s manager Jennifer Cooke provided an update on Grant’s recovery and overall well being. Cooke said Grant is getting stronger everyday, as she did after a previous heart surgery operation. Still, Cooke said the tour required postponement so the music artist can focus on recovering and rebuilding stamina.
“She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates,” Cooke stated in the email.
Cooke also said Grant extends her gratitude for the good wishes and prayers she’s received since her accident.
Anyone interested in getting a refund on their already purchased tickets can call the Fox Theatre office at 559-625-1369. Otherwise, make a stop at 308 W. Main Street Monday through Friday , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ticket prices for Grant’s performance are $46, $56 and $72 and are based on seating position within the theater. Theater doors are to open at 7 p.m. and the performance starts at 8 p.m.