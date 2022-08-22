Fox Theatre Amy Grant performance postponed from fall to spring

Amy Grant’s performance at Visalia Fox Theatre postponed until spring of 2023 following a bicycling incident that put the musician out of commission

VISALIA – Despite sustaining injuries on a bicycle ride gone wrong, music artist Amy Grant knows the show must go on, just at a later date.

Amy Grant, Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) artist, is still coming to Visalia, just not when the music artist predicted she would. Grant’s team officially announced she postponed her event at the Visalia Fox Theatre from Tuesday, Oct. 11 this year to Thursday, March 9, 2023.