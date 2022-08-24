Visalia community committee accepts apps to fill vacancies

“For young people, it’s great to have it on your CV, but we tend to get a lot of older people applying because they look to stay involved even after retirement, or if their careers are winding down,” Serpa said. “A lot of educators get involved, they like to be involved in their community, but we would [also] love to see some younger applications.”

Anyone 18 years or older, who live or work within the urban areas of Visalia as it’s defined by the Visalia Unified School District’s boundary map, are eligible to apply for the positions. However, consideration for the roles will go to residents of Visalia first and foremost.

These applications are available on the City of Visalia website. Applications can also be submitted to the City Clerk’s office at 220 N. Santa Fe, Visalia, CA 93292 or sent in via email to Michelle Nicholson, Chief Deputy City Clerk, at [email protected].