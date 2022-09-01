Big trees hit the big screen

Terkelsen said the course of his documentary changed when he saw the effects the raging fires, that covered so much ground last year, had on nearby forestry. The fires added a huge element to the documentary that could not be overlooked. He said this documentary is not a debate piece, but it simply addresses the issue.

Terkelsen said he leaves the question open in his documentary, “are we just as guilty [as loggers 125 years ago] through our activities of contributing to climate change, and possibly not doing anything about it causing things like more intense fires to destroy the sequoia trees?”

The documentary covers topics from logging, to the story of Charlie Castro extinguishing a fire in a sequoia tree in 1967, to the story of the editor of the Visalia Times Delta, George Steward, who was considered the father of Sequoia National Park. Also covered is the first discovery of the trees as well as important pieces of the forest that are overlooked each and every day by tourists and locals alike.

Terkelsen is grateful for the two big sponsors, Tulare County Historical Society as well as JD Haskell and Company for their help in the making of the documentary as well as help with the broadcasting portion.