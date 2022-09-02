WIB job fair returns for 30th year

Tulare County’s Workforce Investment Board connects locals with more job opportunities at their annual job fair on Sept. 14
VISALIA – Local job seekers who are still reeling from the economic downfall of the COVID-19 pandemic can seize the opportunity to find work at the Annual Tulare County Job Fair, where over 80 local employers will be searching for workers to strengthen the local economy.
The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County (WIB), in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair. The fair is set to take place on Wednesday, September 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center located at 303 E Acequia Ave. In honor of their service, Veterans will be allowed to enter the job fair at 8:30 a.m. before the general public. Attendance for the event is free and open to the public.
After three decades of helping locals find jobs, the goal remains to connect qualified job seekers with local businesses in the Central Valley. At the fair, residents looking for work can bring resumes, participate in on-the-spot interviews and meet with over 80 local employers in a single location. Some employers included are Adventist Health, Family HealthCare Network, T-Mobile, Kaweah Health, Wyndham Visalia, Mid Valley Disposal and several others. Job seekers attending the event are encouraged to wear interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.
Adam Peck, executive director for WIB, said events like the job fair are a way to connect the valley’s talented workers with employers looking for people to hire. He also said these events are a critical part of the board’s efforts to strengthen the local economy.
“As local businesses and workers recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, the job fair will help us build a stronger, more prosperous Tulare County,” Peck said.
Staff members with Employment Connection will be onsite at the Convention Center during the job fair to help job seekers by reviewing resumes, providing interview tips and discussing career options. Additionally, Proteus Inc. will have a mobile resource unit, which is a bus outfitted to act as an office, so interested participants can update, print and make copies of their resumes.
The job fair website includes a list of all of the employers who will be participating in the event as well as the types of jobs they currently have available. Additionally, the website has several helpful resources for people looking for work, parking and transportation information, tips on what to bring to the event, advice on preparing for the job fair and links to additional resources. Job seekers are encouraged to visit an employment connection center before the event to get help with their interview skills and build or update their resumes.
“We suggest that everyone attending take a few minutes to do some research,” Tulare County job fair coordinator Monica Andrade said. “Job seekers should come prepared to ask questions, to talk about their relevant skills, and how those skills can benefit the employer.”
According to the job fair’s website, free parking will be available for the event at the 300-398 Acequia Ave Garage. The website advises participants not to park their vehicles in the Chase Bank parking lot down the road to avoid the risk of getting their car towed. Transportation will also be provided for those without a reliable source of transportation by Tulare County Area Transit, on buses 15, 1B and 2B.
Businesses sponsoring the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair include: Employment Connection, Kaweah Health, Ruiz Foods, T-Mobile, Sierra View Medical Center, Career Development Institute, California Dairies, Proteus Inc., United Staffing Associates, ExactStaff, CALPIA, College of the Sequoias, Radio Lazer 100.5 and Momentum Broadcasting.
The mission of WIB is to advance the Tulare County economy through strategic funding investments, which are aimed at growing the skills of local workforces. WIB brings funding to the region to bring together employers and identify skill gaps that help local businesses find the skilled workforce they need to prosper.
This project is funded in part by WIB, an Equal Opportunity Employer and Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
For more information about the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair, please contact Monica Andrade at the Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County at 559-713-5214 or [email protected].