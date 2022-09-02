WIB job fair returns for 30th year

The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County (WIB), in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair. The fair is set to take place on Wednesday, September 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center located at 303 E Acequia Ave. In honor of their service, Veterans will be allowed to enter the job fair at 8:30 a.m. before the general public. Attendance for the event is free and open to the public.

After three decades of helping locals find jobs, the goal remains to connect qualified job seekers with local businesses in the Central Valley. At the fair, residents looking for work can bring resumes, participate in on-the-spot interviews and meet with over 80 local employers in a single location. Some employers included are Adventist Health, Family HealthCare Network, T-Mobile, Kaweah Health, Wyndham Visalia, Mid Valley Disposal and several others. Job seekers attending the event are encouraged to wear interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.