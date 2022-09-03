Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever

National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to build a proposed 3.8 million square foot industrial complex north of Riggin Road between Kelsey Street and Shirk Road. The project is expected to employ 41,000 at build out.

Seefried representative Bryan Frarey said he couldn’t comment on the project and there is no word if this is a joint venture splitting the build or if this is a single company constructing the massive development.

Whatever the case, Visalia economic development manager Devon Smith said “the news is very exciting.“