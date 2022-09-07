Kaweah Health CUBS program helps children with grief

Another activity kids will be asked to do is make and keep a memory box of the deceased person, according to Susee. Children will be given a small craft box that they can decorate however they like. In the box they can put pictures of the deceased person, mementos that remind them of the person and pictures cut out from magazines that have important value or memories for the child.

The adult that brings the child to the support group will also receive help in the process. They will be required to attend an adult program that can help them learn and better understand what their child is going through. By understanding the way their children think, Susee said parents can have an easier time communicating with their children if they understand how kids perceive the things they are told. Sometimes, parents can confuse their children in their attempts to hide the truth about the death of a loved one, according to Susee. By trying to prevent trauma, Susee said parents can become unclear.

“[We’re] trying to let the parents know that you don’t really traumatize them when you tell them the truth,” Susee said. “If you tell them in a safe setting and with a good motive, at most, they’ll get extra sad.”