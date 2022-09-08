Visalia council seeks environmental green light on code changes

According to Garza, most local food generators that fall under tier one classifications already have programs in place when it comes to donating food to local food recovery sites.

“A lot of them were doing this already by donating food that’s still edible for human consumption to local food recovery sites,” Garza said.

These recovery sites are places like the Central California Food Bank, Emergency Aid Food Pantry, Bethlehem Center Visalia, Visalia Rescue Mission and FoodLink for Tulare County.

Until the requirements are fully in place, the city will adhere to SB 1383’s requirement of conducting education and outreach about organic recycling to all residents, businesses and any organization affected by the bill, according to Serpa. He said tier one organizations will be informed by receiving a letter regarding the situation, so staff can answer any questions or handle any concerns the organizations might have. Additionally, Serpa said the information will also be included in a Visalia Chamber of Commerce newsletter, it will be available on the city’s social media sites and it is also accessible through the city’s website.