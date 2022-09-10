VA Clinic may march to Visalia

Veterans Affairs Clinic in Tulare County may relocate from Tulare medical offices to insurance office in downtown Visalia if recent bid is successful
VISALIA – The Veterans Affairs Clinic will be staying in Tulare County but is unlikely to remain in the city of Tulare.
A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
The operational statement included in the Site Plan Review of the site says the larger clinic would expand services to include mental health, optometry, podiatry, audiology, physical therapy, infusion, tele-health and others to veterans in Tulare and Kings Counties. California Veterans Affairs estimates there are nearly 30,000 vets in Tulare and Kings Counties as of 2022.
The facility is expected to employ 45 to 53 workers with support from VA facilities in Fresno. Converting the insurance office building into a medical clinic is estimated at $2 million, according to the operational statement.
The VA has been looking for a spot for an expanded clinic for several years. Last summer, the VA began requesting proposals to build a new 20,000- to 25,000-square foot clinic in Tulare County to expand services offered at its current site in Tulare, which is less than 8,000 square feet. The decision was supposed to be made in August 2021, but had to be extended due to the lack of viable proposals. The VA also made it clear it was not interested in constructing a new building due to the cost.
Tulare city and hospital officials were vocal about their hope to keep the clinic in Tulare. The Tulare Local Health Care District even considered the idea of leasing a portion of the 55,000-square foot Evolutions Plaza, which the hospital district owns. The notion was shot down at the hospital district’s special meeting on July 14, 2021 after being criticized by local residents who wanted to retain their gym and the company which manages the property, the gym and other tenants, Evo Management Company, LLC.
Now it appears Visalia will get the massive influx of new medical patients in the greater Downtown area where Kaweah Health and Family Healthcare Network each have a large presence. Still, building a clinic for the VA is a competitive process and there may be other developers in the running proposing another location. None has been made public but a Tulare developer has been talking about a location for a new VA building near the outlet mall.
According to the Visalia application Visalia Land & Investment Co LLC owns the insurance building. Public documents list Stan Simpson as the principal. Gallagher bought Simpson’s Buckman Mitchell business in 2018 when the insurance giant also purchased 15 other small brokerages around the country. In Visalia, they also bought out the Lewis & Associates Insurance business.
Gallagher retained 71 of BMI’s 80 employees after the purchase, according to an article in The Sun-Gazette.
Calls to Gallagher Visalia were not returned as of press time so it is unsure where the insurance company would relocate its Visalia office.
Many professional offices have transitioned to more remote work since the pandemic began. The change left many large office building property owners with surplus space. A recent Wall Street Journal article made the point that the surplus started years ago with the change in tax law incentives allowing property to be written off more quickly. Office vacancy rates in large cities around the US have been some of the hardest hit recently including Chicago where Gallagher is headquartered. The worst four office markets in terms of availability rates are Chicago Suburban (31.7%), Houston (30.5%), Dallas-Fort Worth (30.9%), and San Francisco (26.8%), according to data from Savills, a national commercial real estate advisory firm.
Traded on the New York Stock Exchange, Gallagher is one the largest insurance brokers in the world with more than 39,000 employees providing services in more than 130 countries. The company’s net income was up nearly 50% and its stock near a 52-week high in its latest quarter.