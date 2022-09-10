VA Clinic may march to Visalia

The facility is expected to employ 45 to 53 workers with support from VA facilities in Fresno. Converting the insurance office building into a medical clinic is estimated at $2 million, according to the operational statement.

The VA has been looking for a spot for an expanded clinic for several years. Last summer, the VA began requesting proposals to build a new 20,000- to 25,000-square foot clinic in Tulare County to expand services offered at its current site in Tulare, which is less than 8,000 square feet. The decision was supposed to be made in August 2021, but had to be extended due to the lack of viable proposals. The VA also made it clear it was not interested in constructing a new building due to the cost.

Tulare city and hospital officials were vocal about their hope to keep the clinic in Tulare. The Tulare Local Health Care District even considered the idea of leasing a portion of the 55,000-square foot Evolutions Plaza, which the hospital district owns. The notion was shot down at the hospital district’s special meeting on July 14, 2021 after being criticized by local residents who wanted to retain their gym and the company which manages the property, the gym and other tenants, Evo Management Company, LLC.