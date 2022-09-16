Local builders inspire at Home Expo

At this year’s Visalia Home Expo, there will be over 100 vendors, 150 exhibits and a Street of Dreams, with local merchants and sustainable home improvements taking the spotlight. Visalia Home Shows’ owners Steve Tarter and Allen Hurley have been conscious of helping the local economy grow by giving vendors a place to showcase their craft. This year, they are also focused on showcasing vendors that inspire both home improvement and eco-conscious options. Around 5,000 people are expected to attend.

“We’ve always tried to make it something that helps the merchants that are local to the economy, and then we’ve tried to incorporate new things on the Street of Dreams that would appeal to people and inspire them,” Tarter said.