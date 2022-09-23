Local history society fundraiser back in play

The Tulare County Historical Society brings their annual fundraiser back into the fold for the first time since COVID-19 shutdown
VISALIA – Locals can fill up on a BBQ dinner and musical entertainment at an annual fundraiser event hosted by the Tulare County Historical Society.
The Tulare County Historical Society (TCHS) announced their annual, traditional BBQ fundraiser to celebrate the progress being made at the Tulare County Museum with restoration projects. The historical society invites all to celebrate this occasion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the History of Tulare County Farm Labor and Agriculture Museum in Mooney Grove Park, located on 27000 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia. Chicken and tri-tip dinners from Happy Cooker Catering will be provided to participants.
The event’s social time will begin at 3:30 p.m. and dinner is being served at 4:00 p.m. with entertainment provided by singer James “Sinatra” Hitchcock. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased on the TCHS website or by mailing in a check payable to TCHS to P.O. Box 295 Visalia, CA 93279.
“We’re just really thankful because this is the event that really brings in the most money for these restoration projects,” Amy King-Sunderson, Tulare County Museum curator, said.
The profits brought in from this year’s event will be allocated to the restoration of the Witt Blacksmith Shop that was moved to the museum grounds from Ducor, a small town south of Porterville. The blacksmith shop was first established by Charles Hockett in 1907 in the Ducor area. Cliff Witt took over shop operations after Hockett and worked there for a handful of years. Witt was known for his artistry in making branding irons for Valley cattlemen. The boards used for branding in the shop’s gun room display case were taken from the front of the building and can now be found in the museum.
The money raised at past events has gone towards projects at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park such as the restoration of the Southern Pacific caboose and a new building to house the Farm Equipment collection.
The Tulare County Historical Society has been an active advocate for preserving the history of Tulare County since 1944. Their mission is to promote the interest in Tulare County history and preserve the heritage of the area for future generations. Adolph Sweet was the organization’s first president.
The Tulare County Museum is the largest museum in Tulare County. It houses one of the largest Native American basket collections in California, as well as artifacts of the pioneer era, agriculture equipment, restored buildings and many other treasures that tell the history of Tulare County. The newest addition to the Museum is the History of Farm Labor and Agriculture Museum, where several cultural groups and their contributions to farm labor and agriculture will be featured. The museum aims to educate residents of Tulare County as well as visitors on the importance of Tulare County and its history with the hope of recognizing the unique role it has played in California History. For those interested in more information about the Museum and its activities, they can visit the museum’s website and also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
The Tulare County Historical Society is a 501©3 non-profit organization, which means their organization was formed for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes, and all donations made to the nonprofit are tax deductible. For additional information about the Tulare County Historical Society and its ongoing activities, visit their website and follow them on their Facebook and Instagram.