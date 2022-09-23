Local history society fundraiser back in play

The profits brought in from this year’s event will be allocated to the restoration of the Witt Blacksmith Shop that was moved to the museum grounds from Ducor, a small town south of Porterville. The blacksmith shop was first established by Charles Hockett in 1907 in the Ducor area. Cliff Witt took over shop operations after Hockett and worked there for a handful of years. Witt was known for his artistry in making branding irons for Valley cattlemen. The boards used for branding in the shop’s gun room display case were taken from the front of the building and can now be found in the museum.

The money raised at past events has gone towards projects at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park such as the restoration of the Southern Pacific caboose and a new building to house the Farm Equipment collection.

The Tulare County Historical Society has been an active advocate for preserving the history of Tulare County since 1944. Their mission is to promote the interest in Tulare County history and preserve the heritage of the area for future generations. Adolph Sweet was the organization’s first president.