Valley’s biggest arts festival decorates downtown Visalia

“We continue adding interactive offerings for the entire family, so you will be sure to find something for everyone,” Ampelio Mejia Perez, executive director for the Arts Consortium, said. “We are especially glad to feature our 2022 Artist of the Year, Fransisco Alonzo, at the free printmaking demonstration area.”

Festival participants can engage with a wide range of free activities like small block printing from College of the Sequoias Printworks, which is a technique that prints patterns or designs with a carved wooden block, like a stamp. According to staff with the Arts Consortium, the college will also make larger prints by using a steamroller at the event, which will be joined by Alonzo.