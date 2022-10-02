Local college marks 45th year of service

The event will include several guest speakers like Congressman Jim Costa, Congresswoman Connie Conway and Visalia’s mayor Steven Nelsen. According to a college spokesperson, the three speakers plan on sharing some words of support while acknowledging the positive impact SJVC has had on local communities since it was founded in 1977. Mayor Nelsen will also be presenting a certificate to Mike Perry, who is the son of college founders Shirley and Bob Perry.

Additional speakers include Gomez, Perry, 2020 college graduate Adrienne Burnett and 1977 graduate Terri Martinez, who graduated with Shirley Perry as her medical assisting instructor.

An award ceremony will be held on the campus at approximately 10:15 a.m. where Martinez and Burnett will be presented with Alumni awards. There will also be campus tours towards the end of the event and additional activities for guests to celebrate the local college’s 45 years of serving local communities in the valley.