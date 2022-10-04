Amazon opens second facility, set to hire 500 employees

But now that hiring has begun PR spokesperson for Amazon Natalie Banke confirmed it will be Amazon’s second facility in Visalia adding that the operation will ramp-up in phases featuring, “more technological advancements, enabling us to pick, pack, and deliver customer items-all from one location.”

She noted that same-day facilities are located close to the cities they serve, which decreases the distance drivers have to travel to deliver packages to customers.

“This new service will enable Prime customers in Visalia and the surrounding areas to receive their orders in just a few hours from click to purchase,” Banke said.

While the building is set to launch some time in October, “the same day service will become available to all customers in the area once it has fully ramped up its operations by the end of the year,”Banke said.